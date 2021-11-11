Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Round 2 Is Happening Now: Here Are the 15 Best Deals to Shop

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you enjoyed all the great deals you scored during the first round of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Sale Event, you're going to love round two.

This time around, Walmart is offering a ton of great discounts on items we know are going to sell out fast. For instance, Apple AirPods are just $89 right now. If you're in the market for a tablet, you can save over $90 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab 7. The Arlo Essential wireless security camera is also on sale right now for $140 off.

If you're shopping for kids, this round of Walmart's Deal for Days is so perfect for that. You can get $60 LEGO sets from Harry Potter, Star Wars and Jurassic World for just $30 during the sale. There's even a $200 electric hoverboard on sale for less than $100 right now.

There are hundreds of insane deals to go through, and you don't want to miss out. We rounded up the best deals we found. Check those out below.