Clash of the Cover Bands Pit Blink-182 Against the Foo Fighters in a Rockin' Showdown

Tribute artists Blank 281 and the Fooz Fighters went head to head on the latest episode of Clash of the Cover Bands. Watch a special look at their performances now!

Watch: Blink 182 & Foo Fighters Cover Band FINAL Battle

Are you ready to rock?

Let's hope, because on last night's all-new episode of E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands, tribute artists for two of the most iconic bands of all time took the stage—Fooz Fighters covering the music of Foo Fighters and Blank 281 covering the music of Blink-182—and we're bringing you a special look at the showdown.

The cover bands went head to head in front of judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean, all in the hopes of winning $10,000—and, if they're even luckier, a $25,000 top prize and the opportunity to perform on none other than The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

With the stakes in mind, the competition was tough. As the above clip shows, Blank 281 was up first, performing "Rock Show." The lead singer was doing his best impression of Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, and the drummer was even covered in tattoos à la Travis Barker.

Clash of the Cover Bands Score Card

The crowd was definitely into the performance, but before long, the Fooz Fighters emerged with their rendition of "The Pretender." 

Lead singer Nicky Rich was an incredible Dave Grohl look-alike, and his vocals were just as impressive. 

The rest of the Fooz Fighters were equally energetic, leading Meghan Trainor to yell to her fellow judges, "Look at them all get involved!"

Did the trio go with the Fooz Fighters, or opt for Blank 281? Watch the full Clash of the Cover Bands episode here to find out!

