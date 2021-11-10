Celebs Can't Stop Wearing the NASA Trend That We Love to the Moon & Back

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Houston, we have a TREND!

When you think of outer space, fashion doesn't normally come to mind. But celebrities are proving the NASA logo can be a super cool addition to your wardrobe. Balenciaga even has a space collection, proving the "meatball" and "worm" NASA logos have a place in streetwear trends.

Dua Lipa rocked a hat with a NASA logo underneath her cozy scarf for the perfect fall look. Chris Evans looked dreamy in a NASA trucker hat while he serenaded his Instagram followers with his piano. Ariana Grande paired an oversized NASA t-shirt with her signature knee-high boots, and admiring her look reminded us about her song "NASA." These celebs looked so cool in their NASA attire that we couldn't help but hop on the trend.

Scroll below to check out these thirteen out of this world styles from H&M, Amazon, ASOS, and more.