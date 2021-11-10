Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More Wish Dream Kardashian a Happy 5th Birthday

Watch : Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance After Instagram Outage

Dream-ing of a perfect birthday!

Dream Kardashian celebrated her fifth birthday on Nov. 10, marking her big day with sweet Instagram tributes from the Kardashian-Jenner family. Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancé Blac Chyna's little girl is all grown up with "personality for days," as Blac Chyna previously joked in a September social media slideshow.

Dad Rob shared a moving birthday tribute to his "best friend," daughter Dream. "Today you are 5!!!! This is wild!" he joked. "You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo."

Kourtney Kardashian commented, "Such a special little girl you're so lucky Bob and she's so lucky to have you too!"

For Dream's fifth b-day, grandmother Kris Jenner shared cute never-before-seen pics of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians tot. "Happy birthday to my precious beautiful granddaughter Dream!" Kris gushed.