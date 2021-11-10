Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More Wish Dream Kardashian a Happy 5th Birthday

Dream-ing of a perfect birthday!
Dream Kardashian celebrated her fifth birthday on Nov. 10, marking her big day with sweet Instagram tributes from the Kardashian-Jenner family. Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancé Blac Chyna's little girl is all grown up with "personality for days," as Blac Chyna previously joked in a September social media slideshow.
Dad Rob shared a moving birthday tribute to his "best friend," daughter Dream. "Today you are 5!!!! This is wild!" he joked. "You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo."
Kourtney Kardashian commented, "Such a special little girl you're so lucky Bob and she's so lucky to have you too!"
For Dream's fifth b-day, grandmother Kris Jenner shared cute never-before-seen pics of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians tot. "Happy birthday to my precious beautiful granddaughter Dream!" Kris gushed.
"You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives! You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!! You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins…I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!! Xoxo. Lovey."
Kim Kardashian also posted two Instagram Stories featuring Dream and daughter Chicago West. "Dreamy baby, my sweet baby girl," Kim captioned. "I love you so much! I can't wait to snuggle and love on you! Happy birthday."
From giving Aunt KoKo a makeover with bestie cousin True Thompson to raiding aunt Kylie Jenner's cosmetics closet alongside Stormi Webster, Dream and her cousin crew prove the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners are already stealing the spotlight!
See Dream's cutest pics over the years below.