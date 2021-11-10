People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More Wish Dream Kardashian a Happy 5th Birthday

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 10, 2021 10:14 PMTags
Kim KardashianBirthdaysKris JennerCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsKhloe KardashianRob KardashianBlac ChynaDream KardashianNBCU
Watch: Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance After Instagram Outage

Dream-ing of a perfect birthday!

Dream Kardashian celebrated her fifth birthday on Nov. 10, marking her big day with sweet Instagram tributes from the Kardashian-Jenner family. Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancé Blac Chyna's little girl is all grown up with "personality for days," as Blac Chyna previously joked in a September social media slideshow. 

Dad Rob shared a moving birthday tribute to his "best friend," daughter Dream. "Today you are 5!!!! This is wild!" he joked. "You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo." 

Kourtney Kardashian commented, "Such a special little girl you're so lucky Bob and she's so lucky to have you too!"

For Dream's fifth b-day, grandmother Kris Jenner shared cute never-before-seen pics of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians tot. "Happy birthday to my precious beautiful granddaughter Dream!" Kris gushed

photos
The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

"You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives! You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!! You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins…I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!! Xoxo. Lovey."  

Trending Stories

1

Catelynn Lowell's Reunion With Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears

2

Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Couldn't Tell Britney About Teen Pregnancy

3

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian also posted two Instagram Stories featuring Dream and daughter Chicago West. "Dreamy baby, my sweet baby girl," Kim captioned. "I love you so much! I can't wait to snuggle and love on you! Happy birthday." 

From giving Aunt KoKo a makeover with bestie cousin True Thompson to raiding aunt Kylie Jenner's cosmetics closet alongside Stormi Webster, Dream and her cousin crew prove the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners are already stealing the spotlight

Instagram
Instagram

See Dream's cutest pics over the years below. 

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Wonder Woman

Dream channels her inner superhero.

Instagram
A Sweet Family Hand-Me-Down

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," Rob's January 2021 post read.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Twitter
Goodnight Daddy

Dream wishes her dad a good night in this cute video.

Instagram
Easter 2019

The tiny tot is all smiles during the holiday.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Dream helped her aunt Khloe with her makeup in February 2019 and it's too stinking cute.

Instagram
Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

Instagram
Giving Back

Dream and True even made handmade cards to give to the firefighters!

Twitter
Winter White

"Bling blaww burr," Rob shared.

Twitter
All Grown Up

Two-year-old Dream looks so grown up in this latest pic from Rob, which he caption, "my babbbbyyyy."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
How Far I'll Go

"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Strike a Pose

"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.

photos
View More Photos From Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1

Catelynn Lowell's Reunion With Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears

2

Alec Baldwin Sued By Rust Team Member Over Fatal Shooting

3

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

4

Adele Shares the Meaning Behind Her Single "Hello" Ahead of TV Special

5

Pete Davidson Hints at Fans' Reactions to Outings With Kim Kardashian

Latest News

Exclusive

Prepare to See Lucy Hale Like Never Before in Thriller Ragdoll

Celebs Can't Stop Wearing the NASA Trend We Love to the Moon & Back

Rob Kardashian & More Wish Dream Kardashian a Happy 5th Birthday

Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Couldn't Tell Britney About Teen Pregnancy

Princess Diana's Bodyguard Weighs In on Spencer's Accuracy

Return to Downton Abbey With a First Look at the Sequel Film

The New Gossip Girl Trailer Is Here and It Is Not Safe for Work