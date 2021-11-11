Go Behind the Scenes of Erin's Pregnancy Reveal on The Bradshaw Bunch

Tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch was a special one.
Why? Erin Bradshaw finally got the news she (and her dad, Terry Bradshaw) have been waiting for: She's pregnant!
Erin and her husband Scott Weiss announced the exciting news in a confessional after a hilarious flashback reel showed all the times Terry checked in on the couple's progress. Who could forget him asking Scott if he actually knows how babies are made?
"I think he thought it was supposed to happen the night of the wedding," Scott joked.
Then came the big reveal. "We're pregnant!" the couple yelled, releasing a bunch of confetti amid a sea of balloons.
A clip of the moment Erin discovered she was pregnant also played, with The Bradshaw Bunch star holding several pregnancy tests and telling the camera, "Not one, not two, not three but four, so I think it's safe to say that I'm having a baby!"
The couple revealed they hadn't told anyone yet and they didn't plan to until they could share the news with Terry "because he would be completely devastated.
That, and "there's no one that has hounded us more to have a baby than him," Erin added.
This meant the pair had to keep the pregnancy a secret for the time being, even when Erin's sister Rachel Bradshaw got a little too carried away while Erin was acting as her caretaker since she was recovering from a procedure that'd allow her to freeze her eggs.
"I really regret offering to do this," Erin half-joked after Rachel rang a bell that signaled she needed something one too many times.
Thankfully for the both of them, the recovery process was short. Now all Erin had to worry about was getting her entire family over to her and Scott's house to make the announcement.
The couple eventually decided to throw a barbecue, and before they knew it, Terry, his wife Tammy, Rachel and her sister Lacey along with her family were all gathered at Erin's.
"Is it time to tell him yet?" Scott asked her. "I'm so excited. They're gonna freak."
And freak they did!
Though Erin and Scott teased the group by bringing out their new puppy as if that was the news they had to share, the couple ultimately announced their pregnancy with a sign that read "Baby Weiss arriving December 2021" and featured a sonogram photo.
At one point, Terry loudly declared, "TOUCHDOWN!"
