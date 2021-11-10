Return to Downton Abbey With a First Look at the Sequel Film

Dust off your finest gloves, because it's time to return to Downton Abbey.
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Focus Features released the first trailer and first-look photos for the upcoming Downton Abbey: A New Era film, which premieres in March 2022. We have a feeling fans of the original series will be delighted by the sequel film, as the footage and photos tease a Downton wedding. (But more on that later on.)
The brief clip kicks off with a sweeping view of the property that the Crawleys call home. And the family is still holding onto the great estate, as Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) is seen walking alongside Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) in a grand hall. Up next? While we were expecting a wedding between Downton employees Daisy (Sophie McShera) and Andy (Michael Fox), the new teaser shows Tom Branson (Allen Leech) getting remarried to Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton), Lady Maud Bagshaw's (Imelda Staunton) illegitimate daughter.
When we last saw the Crawleys in the 2019 film, it was 1927, and the family hosted the King and Queen at the family's house in the Yorkshire countryside. Sadly, the film wasn't all celebration, since the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) told Mary that she was sick and nearing death.
Her final request was that her granddaughter take care of Downton, and the new images from Downton Abbey: New Era prove that Mary is keeping her promise.
For instance, in one photo, Mary is seen lording over the grand house alongside her noble father, Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville).
Director Simon Curtis leads many of the original cast—including Smith, Dockery, Bonneville, McShea, Leech, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips and Penelope Wilton—for this new chapter. Joining them on the big screen for the second film will be Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.
For a peek at the new era for Downton Abbey, watch the teaser above.
Downton Abbey: A New Era premieres in theaters March 2022.
