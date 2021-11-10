Return to Downton Abbey With a First Look at the Sequel Film

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

Dust off your finest gloves, because it's time to return to Downton Abbey.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Focus Features released the first trailer and first-look photos for the upcoming Downton Abbey: A New Era film, which premieres in March 2022. We have a feeling fans of the original series will be delighted by the sequel film, as the footage and photos tease a Downton wedding. (But more on that later on.)

The brief clip kicks off with a sweeping view of the property that the Crawleys call home. And the family is still holding onto the great estate, as Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) is seen walking alongside Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) in a grand hall. Up next? While we were expecting a wedding between Downton employees Daisy (Sophie McShera) and Andy (Michael Fox), the new teaser shows Tom Branson (Allen Leech) getting remarried to Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton), Lady Maud Bagshaw's (Imelda Staunton) illegitimate daughter.