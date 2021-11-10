People's Choice Awards

The New Gossip Girl Trailer Is Here and It Is Not Safe for Work

What are the Manhattanites up to in part two of Gossip Girl's first season? Watch the fun and sexy trailer to find out.

Hey, Upper East Siders, we promise this post will be pretty.

That's because Gossip Girl returns this Thanksgiving with Dior St. Honoré purses, Venmo transactions, champagne clinks, and a whole lot of sexual tension. Season one of the HBO Max reboot, starring  Jordyn Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Zión Moreno, Savanna Lee SmithWhitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown and Evan Mock, is back for part two and is "anything but over." HBO dropped a new trailer for part two of the season on Nov. 10, and it promises that our favorite group of Manhattan private school elite are still struggling with secrets and lies in the age of social media. 

Part one of the series, led by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, debuted in July with six episodes following a new generation of New York private school teens on the Upper East Side. Part two will continue to explore how much social media and New York as a whole has changed, as the group faces social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark in 2012.

Every New Gossip Girl Romance, Ranked From Worst to Best

From images of someone being pushed into a champagne fountain, to threats of being "canceled," the new trailer proves this season will be oozing with drama. The teaser opens with Julien (Alexander) admitting, "Sometimes good people do bad things and don't realize until it's too late," and ends with Monet (Lee Smith) saying, "There's no coming back from this," after an image of Julien and Otto (Brown) kissing circulates.  

Oh and Max (Doherty) asks Luna (Moreno), "You want it?" Um, yes Max, we do. Check out the steamy trailer below.

Will we be watching the drama unfold when Gossip Girl part two premieres on Thursday Nov. 25? That's a secret we'll never tell. Xoxo, E! News

