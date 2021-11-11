Watch Todd Chrisley Hilariously Try to Ruin His Family's Tailgate Fun

Watch : Chrisley Knows Best Returns: Todd & Savannah Spill Secrets

While everyone else is trying to burn rubber, Todd Chrisley is just trying to catch some ZZZs.

A hilarious exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of Chrisley Knows Best, airing Thursday, Nov. 11, shows beloved patriarch Todd attempting to take a nap on NASCAR race day, while Chase Chrisley, Nanny Faye and Savannah Chrisley are outside tailgating. After being awoken by Savannah's game of cornhole, Todd leaves his RV to ask mom Nanny Faye "what the hell is going on" outside.

"Hell, we're having fun out here," Nanny Faye responds, calling the group of fellow tailgaters her new "friends" for the day. "This is like a fun little community around here," she adds.

Todd scolds his family, "You understand I was trying to actually take a nap in there? You woke me up with this all this noise."

But Savannah points out that Todd's plan didn't make sense from the start. "You don't come to race day for a nap," she quips.