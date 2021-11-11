People's Choice Awards

Watch Todd Chrisley Hilariously Try to Ruin His Family's Tailgate Fun

Sometimes Todd Chrisley doesn't Know Best! The LOL-worthy patriarch attempts to take a nap on race day, and kids Chase and Savannah Chrisley, plus Nanny Faye, call him out on it. Watch now.

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 11, 2021 4:00 PM
Watch: Chrisley Knows Best Returns: Todd & Savannah Spill Secrets

While everyone else is trying to burn rubber, Todd Chrisley is just trying to catch some ZZZs. 

A hilarious exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of Chrisley Knows Bestairing Thursday, Nov. 11, shows beloved patriarch Todd attempting to take a nap on NASCAR race day, while Chase ChrisleyNanny Faye and Savannah Chrisley are outside tailgating. After being awoken by Savannah's game of cornhole, Todd leaves his RV to ask mom Nanny Faye "what the hell is going on" outside. 

"Hell, we're having fun out here," Nanny Faye responds, calling the group of fellow tailgaters her new "friends" for the day. "This is like a fun little community around here," she adds. 

Todd scolds his family, "You understand I was trying to actually take a nap in there? You woke me up with this all this noise." 

But Savannah points out that Todd's plan didn't make sense from the start. "You don't come to race day for a nap," she quips. 

Chase notes, "And you got your headphones."

Yet Todd has an answer for everything. "I can't sleep in those," he explains, "because when I turn over, it smushes my face together." 

Nanny Faye jokes, "Todd, you are the only person that I know that could come here and not have fun." 

Ultimately, Todd storms back into the RV. "I'm not staying out here with all these strangers," he dishes before exiting.

USA Network

During a confessional, Savannah says this is common behavior from her dad. "I mean, classic Todd," she states. "If it's not something that he's into, then he's going to bring everyone else down with him. I mean, can't he just pretend to have for his kids?" 

Chase jokes, "No, because that means he'd have to compromise and that's not something that he does. Ever." 

Watch the hilarious clip above to see Todd's reaction to his mom doing Jell-O shots! 

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on USA.

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

