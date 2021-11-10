Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls the Magical Way She Overcame "Debilitating" Depression

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Sex Life With Will Smith

Jaden Pinkett Smith is getting candid about the unconventional way she dealt with her depression. During the Wednesday, Nov. 10, episode of Red Table Talk titled, "The Miracle Treatment We Almost Couldn't Tell You About," the actress talked to her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and son Jaden Smith about the benefits of plant therapy, or magic mushrooms.

After Jaden, 23, shared that it was his idea to do the show in order to bring awareness to the practice, his mother confirmed that it was something she was not unfamiliar with. "I can vouch for that one," she said. "I was introduced to plant medicine 10 years ago to deal with my depression, and it knocked it out."

The trio were also joined by Lisa Ling and her husband, Paul Song, as well as GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons and This Is Your Mind on Plants author Michael Pollan. The group discussed their experiences with the hallucinogenic psilocybin, including the risks and medical benefits.