Alec Baldwin Sued By Rust Team Member Over Fatal Shooting

Following the fatal tragedy on the set of Rust late last month, Alec Baldwin is now facing a lawsuit from one of the movie's crew members.

In court documents obtained by E! News, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, the movie's chief electrician, Serge Svetnoy, filed suit against Baldwin, as well as the movie's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and the film's assistant director, Dave Halls, among others. The suit comes a little over two weeks after Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun, fatally striking cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on Oct. 21.

According to the documents, Svetnoy claims the bullet that struck both Hutchins and Souza nearly hit him as well. Svetnoy also said that he was one of the first people to tend to Hutchins just moments after the gun went off, attempting to keep her conscious until help arrived.

