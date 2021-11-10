People's Choice Awards

Nikki Bella Reveals She & Artem Chigvintsev Went to Therapy During "Rough Patch" in Relationship

Done with the distance. 

Nikki Bella revealed that she went through a "rough patch" with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev due to spending time apart for their respective careers.

"This is the longest we haven't seen each other," Nikki opened up during her The Bellas Podcast with twin sister Brie Bella on Nov. 10, citing that she has spent over six weeks away from Artem while he's filming Dancing With the Stars and she serves as a judge for the upcoming America's Got Talent: Extreme

She continued, "It's been hard on [Artem] and it's been hard on me too, to not have my man in my bed." 

The Total Bellas star also shared that she struggles co-parenting 15-month-old son Matteo Chigvintsev with Artem from afar. "Teo goes everywhere with mama," Nikki noted. "That's where he's comfortable, that's where he does best. [But] when you're away from each other, there's different time zones. Myself having Matteo and working long hours, I need Artem to check in in ways of like, 'How are you? how are you doing? How's Matteo doing? What can I do?'" 

Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons' Cutest Baby Pics

Nikki continued, "Sometimes I feel like the other person, mainly the dads, they get into this [space of thinking] they FaceTimed and that's great, and they get on the phone and that's where it ends for them. And it's just hard when the involvement beyond that isn't there."

And, all the "to-do lists" fall on Nikki.  "I'm doing the whole family's to-do lists, Matteo's to-do lists, the house we're building's to-do list," the WWE Hall of Fame inductee added. "All the to-do lists are going in my head so that just causes a little bit of tension in a relationship."

But, since returning to therapy with Artem, Nikki noted that they're "doing great" as a couple. "We're in a really in a good spot. We were doing a little rocky for a bit," Nikki concluded. "Now we're stronger than ever."

Relieve their road to romance below! 

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Cuddled Up Selfie

Nikki captioned this photo series, "How my sweat sessions are after @coachscottthom kicks my ass lol I need the full body love!!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Post-Workout Hug

Nikki nestled up in Artem's arms after an intense work out.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Happy Artem

Artem beamed as his fiancée continued to cuddle him.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Love Birds

Nikki and Artem look so in love from this April 2021 snap.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nothing But Laughter

Nikki concluded this photo series with a sweet smiling snap of herself and Artem.

Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Merry Christmas

Artem shared this sentimental snapshot on Christmas Day 2020.

Instagram
California Cuties

ICYMI, Nikki and Artem moved from Phoenix to Napa Valley! The couple made the decision after Brie and Bryan shared their own plans to relocate there.

Instagram
Home Is Wherever I'm With You

"mi casa," Nikki wrote alongside this sweet selfie.

 

Instagram
Kisses

Muah.

Instagram
Hashtag Parenting

As Artem put it: "Mama and Dada's time while Teo is napping #parenting."

 

Instagram
A Bella Birthday

Artem shared this pic on Nikki's birthday. "I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better other half," he captioned the post. 'you are my rock, you have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you. I want to wish you lots of success, love and happiness and everything you wish for yourself. I love you and miss you and can't wait to see you to celebrate."

 

Instagram
Family of Champions

Yes, that's the Mirrorball trophy that Artem's holding! He and Kaitlyn Bristowe won season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Instagram
Poppin' Bottles

Champagne time.

Instagram
Together Forever

Nikki and her "4 lifer," as she put it in the caption of this October snap.

Instagram
Cuddles

Seriously, could they get any cuter?

Instagram
Cheers!

Let happy hour for the hardworking couple commence!

Instagram
Photoshoot Time

Nikki shared a collage of four cute and candid selfies of her, Artem and Matteo lounging in bed and smiling cheek to cheek.

Instagram
Postpartum Passion

Nikki sneakily filmed a video of her and Artem dancing and kissing: "everyday feeling more like me... and my Daddy is getting his grove back."

Instagram
Baby's Day Out

The trio had themselves a beach day on Sept. 1. 

Instagram
Family of Three

Nikki took to Instagram on Friday, Aug. 28 to share a photo album of sweet snapshots behind the scenes of a recent photo shoot. 

Instagram
One Proud Pair

Picture-perfect parents!

Instagram
A Baby Boy Is Born

He's here! Nikki and Artem welcomed their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on July 31.

Instagram
The Last Bump Pic

Nikki shared this heartwarming photo to celebrate the news that Artem would be returning for another season of Dancing With the Stars, but as she explained in the caption, it was actually taken after her water broke. Brie recommended the couple take one last photo before heading to the hospital, and this was the result!

Instagram
39 Weeks

Artem cradles Nikki's growing bump as she reaches the 39-week mark.

Instagram
Any Day Now...

"Baby Chigvintsev is ready to make his debut!" Nikki wrote alongside a series of cute bump selfies. "Mama is about to pop!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
So In Love

The way they look at each other...swoon!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Artem!

"I love you so much! You are such a bright light in my life," Nikki wrote to Artem on his 38th birthday. "Thank you God for him! Excited for many more birthdays, journeys, travels, and experiences together... and with our baby boy."

Instagram
It's a BOY!

Nikki and Artem finally find out the sex of their baby, as shown on the season five finale of Total Bellas!

Instagram
Ahem...

Nikki sneaks in a selfie amid her attempt to "seduce my way into getting a foot massage."

Instagram
Mexicali Memories

Artem joins Nikki and Brie Bella on a trip to Mexicali as the twins attempt to reunite with their estranged father. 

