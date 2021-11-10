People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

How Ariana Grande Trolled Blake Shelton at Gwen Stefani's Final Vegas Show

By Allison Crist Nov 10, 2021 7:41 PMTags
TVJohn LegendNBCExclusivesKelly ClarksonBlake SheltonThe VoiceAriana GrandeShowsDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Blake Shelton Says Ariana Grande Calls Him "Grandpa"! LOL

The competition on The Voice is getting fierce.

So fierce, in fact, that Ariana Grande took her playful rivalry with fellow coach Blake Shelton all the way to Las Vegas last weekend, where the country singer's wife Gwen Stefani was performing the final concert in her Just a Girl residency.

Blake took the stage with Gwen at one point to perform their 2020 duet, "Happy Anywhere," and as he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Nov. 10, it was then that Ariana decided to take part in some good old-fashioned trolling.

"Afterwards, Ari was showing me on her phone that she was filming it and she was shouting, 'Look, everybody, my grandpa!'" Blake hilariously recalled. "And she was even doing the thing where you squish their head!"

The "God's Country" singer joked that the move should give The Voice fans a feel for "what happens when the camera is not on." 

photos
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Quotes

For Ariana's part, she said all of the back-and-forth is "loving." 

Her fellow The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend agreed, telling E! News that they "all genuinely love each other." 

"Like, we're very supportive of each other," Kelly explained. "So that's why it's so fun to work with people like that, because then you can go at each other and you know at the end of the day, it's just for TV and we're being playful, but it's fun."

Trae Patton/NBC

"It really is fun," John added. "It's fun to pick on each other, it's fun to be competitive with each other and we also really respect and love each other."

Perhaps Blake's just, as he put it, "an old grandpa" ready to retire from The Voice

"Something's got to give at one point," he said. "I'm running out of advice!"

Fans rooting for Team Blake shouldn't be too worried, though—he told E! News that The Voice shifting to a one-season schedule this year "really helps" a lot.

Trending Stories

1

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

2

Catelynn Lowell's Reunion With Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears

3

Alec Baldwin Sued By Rust Team Member Over Fatal Shooting

photos
The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants

"Then I can watch the Home Shopping Network and all that stuff and really learn how to resell myself again, you know what I mean?" he quipped. "I feel like six months of watching that, I can kind of get back in the groove again and sell myself again as that vaporizer." 

Hear Ariana's response, and more from Blake, Kelly and John in the above Daily Pop interview!

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Catelynn Lowell's Reunion With Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears

2

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

3

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

4

These OMG Fashion Looks From the CFDA Awards Will Make Your Jaw Drop

5

See the Drama-Filled First Trailer for Selling Sunset Season 4

Latest News

Why Jessica Simpson's Fans Are Convinced New Music Is on the Way

See All the 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Nina Dobrev Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

Christine Brown Says She Has "Good and Bad Days" With Ex Kody Brown

Exclusive

Prepare to See Lucy Hale Like Never Before in Thriller Ragdoll

Celebs Can't Stop Wearing the NASA Trend We Love to the Moon & Back

Rob Kardashian & More Wish Dream Kardashian a Happy 5th Birthday