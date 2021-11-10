People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

See Selena Gomez Make a Messy Holiday Dish With Chef Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver seems to think that Selena Gomez's creation may end with an injury! Check out the exclusive Selena + Chef clip here.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 10, 2021 7:30 PMTags
TVSelena GomezExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Selena Gomez Proves Her Cutting Skills to Jamie Oliver

Selena Gomez just blessed us with an early holiday gift, so if you're ready come and get it

Selena has been sleighing the game with her cooking show, Selena + Chef, for two seasons and the singer is back for a third with more chefs, more recipes, more friends and family, and a whole lot more fun. The series raised $360,000 for 23 organizations during its first two seasons, with guest chef highlighting a different charity in each episode. The excitement continues this season on HBO Max with chefs including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Gabe Kennedy, Kwame Onwuachi, Sophia Roe and more, as they make group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays and holidays.

In an E! exclusive clip, Selena takes on a chicken dish with guest chef Jamie Oliver, with rosemary, chili, preserved lemon, and one messy pomegranate. Is this holiday dish a recipe for disaster? (Sorry, we had to.)

photos
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Romance Rewind

The heart wants what it wants, and well, all Jamie's wants is for Selena to not cut off her fingers. "Cut the pomegranate in half, be very careful." Jamie warns. "I've seen a few clips on the Internet where you've cut yourself and I'm afraid for your fingers." 

But what we're really worried about is the pomegranate getting all over Selena's white sweater. "Just go with it, whatever happens you're going to look great," the chef tells Selena. Wow, we all need a hype man like Jamie in our lives!

Check out the festive exclusive clip above.

HBO Max

Will Selena and her friend ruin their outfits? Will they walk away from this dish injury free? We can't wait to find out on Thursday, Nov.11. 

Selena + Chef is available to stream on HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

2

Catelynn Lowell's Reunion With Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears

3

Alec Baldwin Sued By Rust Team Member Over Fatal Shooting

4

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

5

Soccer Star Aminata Diallo Arrested After Attack on Teammate

Latest News

Why Jessica Simpson's Fans Are Convinced New Music Is on the Way

See All the 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Nina Dobrev Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

Christine Brown Says She Has "Good and Bad Days" With Ex Kody Brown

Exclusive

Prepare to See Lucy Hale Like Never Before in Thriller Ragdoll

Celebs Can't Stop Wearing the NASA Trend We Love to the Moon & Back

Rob Kardashian & More Wish Dream Kardashian a Happy 5th Birthday