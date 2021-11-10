See Selena Gomez Make a Messy Holiday Dish With Chef Jamie Oliver

Selena Gomez just blessed us with an early holiday gift, so if you're ready come and get it.
Selena has been sleighing the game with her cooking show, Selena + Chef, for two seasons and the singer is back for a third with more chefs, more recipes, more friends and family, and a whole lot more fun. The series raised $360,000 for 23 organizations during its first two seasons, with guest chef highlighting a different charity in each episode. The excitement continues this season on HBO Max with chefs including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Gabe Kennedy, Kwame Onwuachi, Sophia Roe and more, as they make group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays and holidays.
In an E! exclusive clip, Selena takes on a chicken dish with guest chef Jamie Oliver, with rosemary, chili, preserved lemon, and one messy pomegranate. Is this holiday dish a recipe for disaster? (Sorry, we had to.)
The heart wants what it wants, and well, all Jamie's wants is for Selena to not cut off her fingers. "Cut the pomegranate in half, be very careful." Jamie warns. "I've seen a few clips on the Internet where you've cut yourself and I'm afraid for your fingers."
But what we're really worried about is the pomegranate getting all over Selena's white sweater. "Just go with it, whatever happens you're going to look great," the chef tells Selena. Wow, we all need a hype man like Jamie in our lives!
Check out the festive exclusive clip above.
Will Selena and her friend ruin their outfits? Will they walk away from this dish injury free? We can't wait to find out on Thursday, Nov.11.
Selena + Chef is available to stream on HBO Max.