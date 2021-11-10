CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

It's a big night for country music's hottest stars.
On Wednesday, Oct. 10, the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony is taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to celebrate a year filled with memorable hits from beloved performers. Superstar Luke Bryan, known to TV audiences as a judge on American Idol, is hosting the event for the first time.
Heading into the night, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton led the way as the most-nominated artists with five noms apiece, with both in the running for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Meanwhile, Gabby Barrett picked up four nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.
As to be expected, the 2021 CMA Awards ceremony has a stacked lineup of talented performers. Among those set to showcase their pipes are Luke, Eric, Chris, Gabby, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood.
Keep scrolling to see the complete list of winners. The 2021 CMA Awards airs Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
Album of the Year
29, Carly Pearce
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Heart, Eric Church
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown
"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett
"Hell Of A View," Eric Church
"One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde
"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
"Forever After All," Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
"Hell Of A View," Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
"One Night Standards," Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
"Starting Over," Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Musical Event of the Year
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan
"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King, Miranda Lambert
"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown
WINNER: "half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney
Music Video of the Year
"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris
"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown
"Gone," Dierks Bentley
"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne
WINNER: "half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Aaron Sterling
Ilya Toshinskiy
Derek Wells