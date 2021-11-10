People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

We Dare You Not to Laugh at This Teaser for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is coming to Netflix just in time for Thanksgiving, and we are beyond grateful to have a seat at this hilarious family table. Find out all the details below.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 10, 2021 6:10 PMTags
TVJonas BrothersNick JonasJoe JonasKevin JonasCelebritiesNetflixPriyanka ChopraSophie TurnerPete Davidson
Watch: How Frankie Jonas Became the Internet's Favorite Jonas Brother

No one can get under your skin quite like your own friends and family—even when you're superstars.

On Nov. 10, Netflix released a teaser for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, hosted by Emmy-winning comedian, Kenan Thompson. The comedy special showcases the brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas as you never have seen them before.

The comedy special will see the multi-platinum global superstars in sketches, songs, games, and will feature a star-studded list of friends and family eager to make fun of them. The guest list includes Pete DavidsonNiall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Blake Shelton and Jack Whitehall, along with the brother's respective wives, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In the clip, Kenan asks Saturday Night Live funnyman Davidson whether he's a fan of the the triple-threat brothers. Pete responds with a grin, "Oh, I'm a huge fan. I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I'm in the supermarket."

photos
Jonas Brothers Through the Years

He goes on, "I mean, show some respect, okay. Nick's a legit actor now. He's won everything from a Kids' Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award."

Trending Stories

1

Catelynn Lowell's Reunion With Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears

2

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

3

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

The alleged new boyfriend of Kim Kardashian continues on as the brothers nearly fall out of their seats, "Did you know Nick even had a hit called "Jealous"? Though it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it." 

Cynthia Parkhurst

See the trio in the hot seat in the teaser above, and catch all the fun on Netflix when the special streams on Nov. 23.

Trending Stories

1

Catelynn Lowell's Reunion With Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears

2

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

3

Shailene Woodley Fiercely Defends Aaron Rodgers Amid Controversy

4

Celebrate Dream Kardashian's 5th Birthday With Her Sweetest Pics Ever

5

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Shine as Lucille & Desi in New Trailer

Latest News

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Sneak Peak From Hocus Pocus 2 Set

Exclusive

See Selena Gomez Make a Messy Holiday Dish With Chef Jamie Oliver

Exclusive

RHOBH's Crystal Minkoff Credits Her Leather Pants for PCAs Nom

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Adidas x Ivy Park's New Peloton Capsule Collection Is Here!

This Netflix Teaser Shows a New Side of the Jonas Brothers

See the Drama-Filled First Trailer for Selling Sunset Season 4