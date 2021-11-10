See the Drama-Filled First Trailer for Selling Sunset Season 4

The Oppenheim Group is expanding, and queen bee Christine Quinn already has an issue with one of the new member of the hive.
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Selling Sunset season four, and it promises plenty of drama. The teaser kicks off with Jason Oppenheim informing his staff that he's hired new Realtors to help with the workload: soap star turned real estate agent Vanessa Villela and empanada entrepreneur Emma Hernan.
In typical Selling Sunset fashion, the new additions are immediately hit with drama thanks to Christine, who is juggling pregnancy with work, and stirring the pot all along while wearing 6-inch heels. With a coy smile, Christine informs the camera, "I'm not really sure what I've done wrong."
Well, let us tell you, Christine. This season on Selling Sunset, Christine will rehash old drama with Emma, who apparently dated her ex. Though Christine is spotted trying to make things difficult for Emma, the newcomer is unbothered and calls the situation "high school drama."
While we may be entertained by Christine's on-camera antics, her co-stars—including Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young and Amanza Smith—are not pleased with the drama-prone blonde. "Why does she even care?" Heather is seen snapping. "She's married with a a baby."
Of course, this isn't the only drama to expect from season four, as the trailer hints at Davina Potratz's return to the Oppenheim Group. In the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Davina sheepishly enters the real estate agency with a smile, only to be met with dropped jaws and stunned expressions.
For those who need a refresher, Davina exited the agency to pursue other opportunities after season three wrapped production. This wasn't necessarily surprising at the time, as season three showed Davina clashing with Jason over an overpriced listing and butting heads with Chrishell for not being more transparent about her divorce.
For the Oppenheim Group's sake, we're hoping Davina returns with a different attitude. On the other hand, if she doesn't, that could mean some entertaining confrontations are in our TV-watching future.
Selling Sunset season four premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Netflix.