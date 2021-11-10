Josh Gad and Ryan Reynolds Have the Best Reactions to Paul Rudd's “Sexiest Man Alive” Honor

Watch : Paul Rudd Is Lookin' Good in Pink!

Ryan Reynolds and Josh Gad both have a lot of feelings about Paul Rudd being crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021.

For Gad, the title—which was unveiled by Stephen Colbert on CBS' The Late Show on Tuesday, Nov. 9—evoked an emotional response of disappointment, then acceptance.

"If I had to lose out to someone, I'm happy it's Paul," the Frozen actor wrote on Twitter, sharing an image of the magazine's front cover featuring Rudd.

When Reynolds was asked to weigh in on the announcement on the Today show on Wednesday, Nov. 10, he shared that he was "very excited" about Rudd's newest accolade but added with his trademark wit that he believed "this opportunity will be wasted on [Rudd], like so many before him."

To prevent that from happening, the Red Notice actor—who held the title of People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2010—took the time to impart a bit of hard-won wisdom.