How The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast Is Supporting Dorit Kemsley After Robbery

As Dorit Kemsley continues to recover from the harrowing home invasion that took place last month, her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars are giving her the support and space she needs.
That's according to Crystal Kung Minkoff, who provided insight into Dorit's healing process when E! News caught up with the season 11 newcomer at a screening of Julia presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts at The Eveleigh on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
"I saw her about two days after and I didn't want to physically touch her," Crystal exclusively told E! News. "Everyone is giving her the physical and emotional space but she is a trooper and she just wanted to jump right into work and all of the things that she is doing because she doesn't want to sit in it."
That's not to say Dorit isn't dealing with the trauma, though.
"She's also working on it," Crystal added. "She is seeing someone."
Crystal went on to describe the robbery as "horrifying."
Dorit herself recently shared details about the home invasion, recalling that she "begged" for the lives of herself and her kids, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5. At the time of the incident, an LAPD spokesperson told E! News the robbery took place on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Dorit's Encino home and reported that three male suspects took items from the house.
Afterward, everything was quickly put into perspective for Crystal and her RHOBH co-stars.
"It really makes us think about our lives, and everyone has really beefed things up but everyone is rallying for each other," she explained. "Those kinds of things that happen make all of the petty stuff on the show go away because there is a sisterhood of being on the show together, and that is paramount."
How Crystal feels about the show itself is a bit more complicated.
As the mother of two discussed during the RHOBH season 11 reunion, she faced a lot of online hate over the course of the season.
"I never anticipated it," Crystal told E! News. "Throughout the entire year, I questioned and have been questioning if it's right for me and my family because I have a very sort of normal and good life at home."
Prior to joining RHOBH, Crystal thought being a part of the show would not only be "fun," but it'd allow her "represent Asians."
"So for that to be the stuff I get negative feedback about has been painful," she continued, "but at the same time, well, maybe this is what I'm here to do."
And in spite of the haters, she has no plans to stop sharing "even more about my culture and background" should she return for season 12 of RHOBH.
"What was really nice was the girls received it so well and I am toughening up with the audience and if they don't want to see, then they don't want to see it, but I also get so much love about it," Crystal explained. "I just have to be myself and I always am."
What Crystal won't be doing is holding onto grudges—even after the reunion, which saw Erika Jayne rage at Crystal after she asked if Erika's angry at her ex-husband Tom Girardi amid their ongoing legal issues.
"I don't know if in my life I've been yelled at before," Crystal told E! News. "I try not to yell at people but it was challenging. I'm definitely the type of person that despite whatever is happening, I always try to put myself in someone's situation. What if it was me? What if I was at my breaking point?"
She continued, "Again, I don't condone it but I'm not holding a grudge. You can't in this environment. You have to move on."
