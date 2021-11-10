Bethenny Frankel Donates $10,000 to 9-Year-Old in Medically Induced Coma After Astroworld Tragedy

Watch : Travis Scott SPEAKS OUT After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Bethenny Frankel's emergency assistance organization BStrong is donating $10,000 to the family of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Frankel announced the donation in an Instagram Stories post on Nov. 9 and said they "will bring the aid to his family." She also reflected on the tragedy in a separate message.

"Hug your babies….life is short and can change in an instant," The Real Housewives of New York City alum wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself planting a kiss on her 11-year-old daughter Bryn's forehead. "It's not always easy to give them what they want while ensuring their safety. Parenting is an ever changing thing and the world is not the same one we grew up in."

She then directed her followers to BStrong's website "to help the victims of this terrible #astroworld #travisty."

According to NBC News, Blount was on his father's shoulders at the Astroworld festival in NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5. After concertgoers started crushing into each other, the news organization continued, Blount's dad passed out and the child fell. NBC News reported Blount was nowhere to be found when his dad woke up but that his family finally located him at Texas Children's Hospital after calling local hospitals.