90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Brown Is Officially Engaged to Liz Woods

Congrats are in order for Big Ed Brown! The 90 Day: The Single Life confirmed he popped the question to longtime girlfriend Liz on Nov. 10. See their adorable engagement announcement.

"Big Ed" Brown has some big news: He's finally found "the one"! 

The 90 Day Fiancé star confirmed his engagement with girlfriend Liz Woods to E! News on Nov. 10. "We are each other's forever, and, yes, we are engaged!" Ed shared. The San Diego-based couple connected during season one of discovery+ spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life, and after splitting, they reconnected once more while filming season two. Now, the on-again, off-again duo are ready to tie the knot. 

Previously, Big Ed was engaged to ex Rosemarie Vega and their explosive break-up was captured on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. 

Single mother Liz, who also has a large age difference with Ed, is in fact younger than Ed's daughter Tiffany. The duo butted heads until Tiffany's soon-to-be stepmother Liz met with her in Las Vegas last season to squash any apparent awkwardness. 

Ed is the second Single Life cast member to get engaged from the series: Colt Johnson popped the question to his "friends with benefits," Vanessa Guerra last year. The couple said "I do" in May. 

"I like to announce that Vanessa is my wife," Colt captioned on Instagram. "I married my best friend and despite what others might say; I know we will find our happily ever after. @vanessaj_702 #marriedlife #90dayfiance @discoveryplus #putaringonit Love you Mrs. Johnson." 

Fans can watch Big Ed and Liz's love story continue on season two of The Single Life this Friday.

90 Day: The Single Life season two premieres Friday, Nov 12 on discovery+. 

