Serena Williams Shares "Rare Sighting" of Dad Richard Sweetly Motivating Her Daughter Olympia

King Richard is still the greatest cheerleader of all time!
Serena Williams gave the world a glimpse of her dad, Richard Williams, and his bond with her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, whose dad is Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian. "A rare sighting, the one and the only G.O.A.T. still motivating…King Richard, but I call him daddy," she wrote.
In the video, Serena and Venus Williams' dad proudly holds up his phone as his granddaughter rides her bike toward him. The tennis superstar catches the sweet moment when her father proudly cheers Olympia on. "Go on, girl. You are the best," he says.
Richard, 79, who is the subject of the new Will Smith film, King Richard, has remained largely out of the spotlight since suffering health complications in 2016. The Williams family patriarch is responsible for teaching Serena, 40, and her older sister Venus, 41, the game of tennis and propelling them into superstardom.
In the film, the world will have a look at the seven-year span of Serena and Venus' early tennis career in the '90s and how he was driven to take his daughters out of South Central, Los Angeles and into the world of professional tennis.
Serena, who co-produced the film with Venus and others, is excited for the world to know her father's story. "My dad was an amazing guy—is an amazing guy, I should say—and I think he was way ahead of his time," the 23-time Grand Slam champion told Refienry29 in August.
"He's always thinking on a different level. Even now, he is always thinking five steps above everyone else. And the way he taught tennis with techniques, the way he pushed myself and my sister, it was a great opportunity to tell his story." She continued: "There would be no Venus and Serena if it wasn't for Richard."