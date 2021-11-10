Serena Williams Shares "Rare Sighting" of Dad Richard Sweetly Motivating Her Daughter Olympia

Watch : Serena Williams' B-Day Tribute to Daughter Will Make Your Heart Full

King Richard is still the greatest cheerleader of all time!

Serena Williams gave the world a glimpse of her dad, Richard Williams, and his bond with her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, whose dad is Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian. "A rare sighting, the one and the only G.O.A.T. still motivating…King Richard, but I call him daddy," she wrote.

In the video, Serena and Venus Williams' dad proudly holds up his phone as his granddaughter rides her bike toward him. The tennis superstar catches the sweet moment when her father proudly cheers Olympia on. "Go on, girl. You are the best," he says.

Richard, 79, who is the subject of the new Will Smith film, King Richard, has remained largely out of the spotlight since suffering health complications in 2016. The Williams family patriarch is responsible for teaching Serena, 40, and her older sister Venus, 41, the game of tennis and propelling them into superstardom.