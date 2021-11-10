According to Ryan Reynolds, It's Actually Special to Be Trolled by Him Online

Watch : Gal Gadot Says Ryan Reynolds Was Funniest Part of "Red Notice"

If Internet trolling were am Olympic sport, Ryan Reynolds would have a record number of gold medals.

On social media, the Red Notice star is known to have all the punchlines—particularly when it comes to his own wife, Blake Lively. One Mother's Day tribute to her included the lines, "Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me." An Instagram post about voting in the 2020 Presidential Election read, "This is my first time voting in America. I'd like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I'm a little tired. But proud." And for her birthday in 2019, the actor posted a photo dump of images capturing Lively mostly with her eyes closed, looking away or in other states of not being quite ready for the picture.

"You're an Internet troll," Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie candidly declared during a Nov. 10 interview with him. While there's no denying the fact, it's actually a sign of endearment, according to Reynolds.

"A little bit," he agreed, "but only when it comes to those most precious to me."