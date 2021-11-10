People's Choice Awards

See Meghan Trainor’s Relatable Reaction to Her “Biggest Parenting Fail”

Almost nine months after welcoming her first child, Riley, Meghan Trainor opened up about her son’s heat rash being her biggest parenting "fail" in an episode of Mom Confessions.

Meghan Trainor admits there may have been too much heat on her little sunshine.
 
The "All About That Bass" singer and new mom sat down for the latest episode of Ellen DeGeneres' "Mom Confessions" segment, where she described her very relatable parenting "fail" involving a heat rash. Meghan and her husband of two years, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their first child together, Riley, in early February of this year.
 
"We would take him on these walks, out here in California," she said during the Nov. 9 episode. "I would come home, and he would have these little red bumps all over him. And I sent pictures to my pediatrician after the third day in a row, and I was like, ‘What's going on? I rub cream on him, I don't know what this is.' And he said, ‘Oh, it's a heat rash.'"
 
The singer jokingly added, "I was boiling my son on my morning walks. So don't do that."

Super-simple mishaps aside, the musician also opened up about what the most "rewarding part" is of being a mom so far and the answer is beyond heartwarming.

"Every time I go and get him up from his crib when he's risen from a nap, he gives me the biggest smile, like he's the happiest ever," Meghan said. "Just from my presence—so, being loved that hard has been the most rewarding part. Him looking at me smiling like, ‘It's you!' is just the best thing in the world."
 
The moment sounds like a full circle one for the singer, who shared her exciting pregnancy news with her fans on Instagram last October, writing at the time, "You all know how long I've wanted this!!!"

