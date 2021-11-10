Vanessa Hudgens and Boyfriend Cole Tucker's Tropical Getaway Will Make You Want a Vacation ASAP

From the looks of these photos, we wouldn't want to break free from Vanessa Hudgens' vacation any time soon.
The High School Musical alum is getting some R&R in paradise—in this case, Antigua. Late Tuesday, Nov. 9, the actress shared photos to Instagram of her current getaway to the Caribbean island, and credited Hodges Bay Resort & Spa for what appear to be some seriously swanky accommodations. In one photo, the 32-year-old star posed on a deck overlooking the ocean.
But she's not there to soak up the sea, sun and sand alone. Her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, joined her on the trip and was featured in two of her vacation snaps, including one of them kissing while the water served as a picturesque backdrop. She captioned the post, "Just magic."
On Valentine's Day, the couple made their romance official on social media with Instagram tributes to each other. "It's you, it's me, it's us," the former Disney star captioned a photo of them in a liplock to share the personal news.
A month earlier, E! News confirmed they were a full-fledged pair after they were spotted on a date night in November 2020. "They are boyfriend and girlfriend," a source said in January. "They rang in the New Year together."
As Tucker later told reporters in February during spring training, "I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome. I love her, but I don't want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down."
More recently, Hudgens reflected on the reality of her life's course. "Where I am now is better than I could have dreamed of," she told Shape. "My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don't always go the way I expected. For instance, my mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25. That didn't happen."
The star and her longtime former boyfriend Austin Butler reportedly called it quits in January 2020 after nearly a decade together. "I'm in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn't matter," the Princess Switch 3 star told the magazine, referencing Tucker. "What I've discovered is that we all have these ideas—and if they don't happen, then there's a reason why. Learning that has been extremely helpful to my growth. I'm very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life."