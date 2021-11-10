Reese Witherspoon Sweetly Corrects Diane Keaton After She Accidentally Posts Photo of Son Deacon

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!

Diane Keaton's celebration of Male Beauty accidently included Reese Witherspoon's son!

The Oscar winner posted a hilarious video on Instagram on Nov. 8, rating a range of celebrity men. As their pictures flashed on the screen, Diane gave her review on what makes each man particularly easy on the eyes. However, there was a mix-up with the first photo—and Reese had to politely correct Diane. .

"Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio. Give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid," the 75-year-old actress said as a picture of a young man rocking a hoodie and giving the camera a smoldering look flashed on the screen. In a hilarious turn of events, that man wasn't a young Leo.

In fact, it was Reese and Ryan Phillippe's 18-year-old son Deacon.

The Big Little Lies star was a great sport as she took to the comments and gave Diane a friendly heads up, writing along with a heart eye emoji, "Diane, the first one is my son." After seeing Reese's comment, Diane replied with three blushing emojis.