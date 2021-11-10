Reese Witherspoon Sweetly Corrects Diane Keaton After She Accidentally Posts Photo of Son Deacon

Diane Keaton's celebration of Male Beauty accidently included Reese Witherspoon's son!
The Oscar winner posted a hilarious video on Instagram on Nov. 8, rating a range of celebrity men. As their pictures flashed on the screen, Diane gave her review on what makes each man particularly easy on the eyes. However, there was a mix-up with the first photo—and Reese had to politely correct Diane. .
"Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio. Give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid," the 75-year-old actress said as a picture of a young man rocking a hoodie and giving the camera a smoldering look flashed on the screen. In a hilarious turn of events, that man wasn't a young Leo.
In fact, it was Reese and Ryan Phillippe's 18-year-old son Deacon.
The Big Little Lies star was a great sport as she took to the comments and gave Diane a friendly heads up, writing along with a heart eye emoji, "Diane, the first one is my son." After seeing Reese's comment, Diane replied with three blushing emojis.
Deacon (or young Leo) wasn't the only male celeb to get rave reviews from the actress. According to Diane, Robert Pattinson is "so beautiful," and she has thoughts about Zayn Malik's neck. "How about that," she said as the photo of the tattooed One Direction alum flashed. "Don't you love the neck on this guy?"
In addition, Diane rated Clint Eastwood, a famous painter and one man who she did not know but had the right look—according to her.
"Look, we have to have the chats about this," Diane said at the end of the video. "Us women, together. Don't you agree? This is fun."
We can all agree. It was really fun.