RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Recalls Begging "For My Life" in First Interview Since Robbery

Watch : Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion Robbery: NEW DETAILS

Dorit Kemsley is sharing harrowing details from her recent home robbery.

In an Extra interview published on Tuesday, Nov. 9, the 45-year-old star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills discussed the ordeal that took place last month at her mansion in Encino, Calif. She and children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were home at the time, while Paul "PK" Kemsley, who shares the kids with wife Dorit, was out.

Dorit explained that she was "completely taken off guard" by the intruders, adding they were "surprised" to see the star in her home. According to Dorit, she was pushed to the ground, with one robber asking her who else was in the residence.

"There was someone else who said, 'Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,' and all I could think of, 'I have to save those babies,'" Dorit shared. "I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life."