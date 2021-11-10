People's Choice Awards

Britney Spears' Wedding Planning Heats Up as She Reveals Designer Dress Is Already in the Works

Britney Spears, who announced her engagement to Sam Asghari earlier this year, confirmed that their wedding plans are well underway, as she divulged details about her designer gown.

Britney Spears is feeling lucky as she continues planning her upcoming nuptials.

The 39-year-old pop star, who announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in September, proved she had the wedding on her brain as she shared a carousel of photos and footage of herself to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

In the caption, she clarified that the pink princess-style gown she had on was not her wedding dress. But Britney, who continues to deal with her ongoing conservatorship battle, added that fashion icon Donatella Versace was in the process of creating the all-important gown for that magical day.

"No … this is not my wedding dress," Britney wrote. "bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks !!!!"

Among those expressing support in the comments section was rapper Iggy Azalea, who posted, "Icon behavior!" The "Fancy" vocalist also added a praise hands emoji. 

Other individuals were similarly excited about Britney's choice of wedding attire. "Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG," one fan wrote. A different individual commented, "You look like a princess. CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOUR VERSACE WEDDING DRESS."

On Sept. 12, Britney and Sam, who had been dating for about five years, let the world know about their engagement. At the time, a source told E! News that Sam had "been dying to propose," and that he popped the question at the "Hold It Against Me" singer's home. 

"They are so happy to be able to share this new chapter together," the source shared back then. "They have been talking about getting engaged for a while now, and Sam totally threw her off today at her house. She was so taken back, she screamed."

