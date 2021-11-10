Paul Rudd Is Named People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021

Watch : Blake Shelton on John Legend Dethroning Him as Sexiest Man Alive

And the title of People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 goes to... Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd.

Stephen Colbert announced the recipient of the magazine's annual honor during CBS' The Late Show on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The star is featured on the cover of People's annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, out now.

Rudd, who can be soon be seen starring in Apple TV+'s The Shrink Next Door, dethrones Michael B. Jordan, who was given the title in 2020.

The announcement arrived at the end of a lengthy comedic sketch in which Colbert tested the 52-year-old Anchorman performer to determine whether he's sexy. This included having Rudd dump copious amounts of water on himself and attempt to deliver the perfect slouch.

At the end of the bit, Colbert informed Rudd that he "tested negative for sexy." This led the actor to humbly reply, in part, that the verdict "makes sense. I appreciate you just giving me a shot, honestly."