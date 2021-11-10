The Bachelorette's Nayte Olukoya Confronts the "Dweeb" Who Called Him Out to Michelle Young

Watch : How "Bachelorette" Michelle Young Sniffs Out Red Flags

Nayte Olukoya may have received Michelle Young's first impression rose on The Bachelorette, but his most recent impression wasn't the best.

During the ABC dating show's Tuesday, Nov. 9 episode, Michelle expressed to the guys that she felt "overlooked" on the group date. This led her to have a one-on-one chat with Nayte, a clear front-runner this season, to tell him, "You don't pull me aside to talk with me or to try to connect with me."

Just prior to the cocktail party, Chris Sutton surprised everyone by giving a strongly worded speech in front of Michelle, during which he criticized the men who "think that they have it in the bag," although he didn't name anyone directly.

He decided to get more specific after whisking Michelle away for one-on-one time. In their chat, he told her that Nayte, after not receiving the latest one-on-one date, had boasted to the other men, "I already know I'm gonna get one—it's just a matter of when."