Brian Williams Is Leaving NBC News and MSNBC After 28 Years

It's the end of an era.

Brian Williams, who served as a news anchor for NBC News and MSNBC for almost three decades, announced on Tuesday, Nov. 9 that he's leaving the company at the end of this year.

"Following much reflection, and after 28 years with the company, I have decided to leave NBC upon the completion of my current contract in December," Brian said in a statement to staffers, per an email shared with the MSNBC team from Rashida Jones, the president of the cable news network, and obtained by E! News.

"This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another," he continued. "There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere. For the next few months, I'll be with my family, the people I love most and the people who enabled my career to happen."

Rashida reiterated Brian's desire to be with his loved ones, stating in a memo that "he would like to take the coming months to spend time with his family."