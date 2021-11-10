Why You Need Beast's Instagram-Worthy Blender in Your Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've taken a gander at Oprah's 2021 Favorite Things List, goop's $495,000 gift guide or Nordstrom's Holiday Make it Pop-In, you've probably seen the Beast Blender. The aesthetically pleasing compact blender is making its rounds on nearly every tastemaker's gift guide— as it should! Take it from me, I've been using the Beast Blender on a daily for months.
Besides its futuristic, sleek design that makes any countertop look chic, the Beast Blender features innovative technology that allows you to blend smoothies, juices, sauces and soups with ease. Among the many ways it's different from other blenders on the market, it has features like a 12-rib vessel design for increased turbulence, blade speed monitoring that automatically makes adjustments to maintain consistent speed and torque, plus it monitors internal temperature to avoid overheating. In simple terms, it's a blender with an Ivy League degree.
I've gone through a handful of blenders in my life because as a smoothie and juice connoisseur I need a blender that is easy to clean, relatively quiet and one that I won't have to constantly shake when I've filled it to the brim with fruit, veggies and whatever TikTok told me to add in my drink. Before the Beast Blender came into my life, no other blender was able to deliver.
With the Beast Blender, I can lock in the blending vessel and let it do its 1-minute blend program and not have to move a muscle. I haven't even touched on my favorite part of this magical kitchen must-have!
In addition to getting the blender base, blade attachment and blending vessel, you'll also get a drinking lid, carry cap and storage lid. So not only can you safely store your excess smoothie in the fridge, but you can carry your blended creation with you on the go and not worry about spills or leaks. To be honest, when there's not a smoothie in my blending vessel, I carry it around as a water bottle and it looks super boujee. I can't tell you how many compliments I get on my "water bottle."
If you're in the market for a new blender, have an athlete or cooking aficionado on your shopping list or simply want in on the kitchen gadget celebs like Oprah and Gwyneth Paltrow love, look no further than the Beast blender. For more details and to grab one for yourself, scroll below!
Beast Blender + Hydration System
If you get the Beast Blender, I highly suggest you add on the Beast Hydration System, which includes a small blending vessel, more lids and a 750mL glass vessel with an infusion chamber. I love putting loose-leaf tea, tea bags, fruits or cucumbers in the chamber for when I'm in need of a refreshing beverage while I'm on the go.
Beast Blender
Available in three versatile shades, the Beast Blender need not be hidden in a cabinet because it also functions as a work of art on your kitchen countertop. Featuring innovative technology, you can whip up perfectly blended smoothies, shakes, sauces, soups and more liquid treats in a minute or less. The blending vessel is made of ultra-durable Tritan and super thick walls to ensure spills are minimal. The blender itself isn't super heavy and it comes in three parts for easy storage when traveling.
Ready for more kitchen essentials? Check out the 15 things every grown-up kitchen should have.