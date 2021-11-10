Is 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Coming? Taylor Swift Says This Easter Egg Is "Just The Beginning"

Look what you made Taylor Swift do!
The Grammy-winning musician recently responded to a TikTok user's interesting discovery about her upcoming short film, All Too Well. Come Friday, Nov. 12, the superstar will release a new 10-minute version of her beloved track of the same name, as well as her re-recorded Red album.
Last week, Taylor sent her fans into a frenzy after she teased her short film on Instagram. And in true Swifties fashion, they were, well, swift to notice an Easter egg in the short clip.
"The car in the All Too Well short film was made in 1989!!!!" @mrperfectlyfine13 wrote on TikTok on Saturday, Nov. 6. The user added a photo of the 1989 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which fueled theories that 1989 (Taylor's Version) might be on the way.
After all, she unexpectedly released a re-recording of "Wildest Dreams" from the album in September. Plus, the year 1989 holds a special significance to the 31-year-old artist, who was born that same year.
The singer replied in the comments section, "Can't stop won't stop being cryptic and weird."
Taylor also hinted that this is "just the beginning" when it comes to the clues she has up her sleeve, adding, "it's gonna be a fun week."
Of course, this isn't the only theory Swifties have been piecing together in recent weeks.
In addition to the "All Too Well" car discovery, fans observed that Taylor's signed copies of her re-recorded Red album are now on sale for $20.10—her third studio album, Speak Now, was released in 2010.
Moreover, the color of the pricing is the same shade of purple that was displayed on her Speak Now album cover.
As one person tweeted, "remember when she hinted 1989 on fearless signed cds and then wildest dreams tv came out? well what if…"
"IS TAYLOR ANNOUNCING SPEAK NOW TV AFTER RED TV?!?!?!!" someone else added.
So far, the folklore musician is keeping her lips sealed over fans' new theories.
In the meantime, she's gearing up to drop Red (Taylor's Version) amid her music battle.
"I've always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken," she wrote in a letter to fans in June. "It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly."
"The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice," the superstar continued. "In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independent [sic] and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past."
Red was originally released in 2012. The album was intitially supposed to have 30 songs, however, a handful of them were cut out.
Luckily, Taylor is including those unreleased tracks, as well as a new 10-minute version of the fan-favorite "All Too Well," on the updated album. The song is rumored to be a nod to Taylor's past romance with Jake Gyllenhaal.
In just a few days, Swifties will get to play the new album on repeat! Plus, they'll get to see the new short film, which features Taylor herself and Teen Wolf alum Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.