Catelynn Lowell's Teen Mom Reunion With Daughter Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears

Teen Mom OG" Star Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby

No matter how much time passes, the amount of love in this family stays the same.

On the Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom OG, which also fell on World Adoption Day, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were able to have a face-to-face reunion with their 12-year-old daughter Carly, who they placed for adoption in 2009.

"When Ty and I chose a semi open adoption at 16, I never realized how joyful and painful it would be," Catelynn shared in the emotional episode. "After Carly turned 4, the cameras weren't allowed at our visits out of respect to her adoptive parents, but now I focus on the girls having a relationship as sisters."

Although viewers were unable to see Carly and her adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa Davis, the family was able to enjoy quality time at an undisclosed park, followed by a group dinner.

While the visits were filled with many happy memories, Tyler couldn't help but break down to his adoption counselor, Dawn, after saying goodbye to Carly.