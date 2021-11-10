Happy Birthday, Dream Kardashian! Relive Her Cutest Photos With Rob & Family

Watch : Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance After Instagram Outage

Oh, how fast they grow up!

Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancé Blac Chyna's adorable daughter Dream Kardashian is celebrating her fifth birthday today, Wednesday, Nov. 10. For Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans who have followed along since Dream was born, it's hard to believe the not-so-little girl's big day is already here.

With a powerhouse personality, and a knack for mastering the art of picture posing, Dream is a young star in the making all her own. Between her unique creativity and an emerging love of fashion on the rise, Rob's stylish mini-me goes to the beat of her own drummer (and we love it!). When she's not making silly faces for the camera, she's sharing her sweet smile with the world.

Last year, Dream celebrated her birthday with an all-out Disney-mania princess party. When she wasn't surrounded by family donning Cinderella costumes, she was eating a Beauty & The Beast-themed cake, fit for a young reigning queen in the making.