Meet E! News' Francesca Amiker: Everything to Know About the New Correspondent

Introducing the latest E! News Correspondent, Francesca Amiker.
We chatted exclusively with the four-time Emmy Award-winning journalist as she gears up to join the E! team in Los Angeles, and it's clear she'll be a perfect fit.
"E! has always been in my blood," Francesca said. "This moment is everything to me. I'm so privileged, honored, humbled and filled with gratitude to be here."
Get to know her by reading on for several fascinating facts about Francesca!
She's a Georgia Peach
Francesca was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. As she makes the move to L.A., she joked she's ready to embrace activities like hiking Runyon canyon and drinking green smoothies.
On a more serious note, Francesca is excited to see whatever the city has in store for her. "Coming from Atlanta, I saw a lot of Black excellence and I saw a lot of people who had nothing and they created," she explained. "And I think that kind of parallels with Los Angeles. The dreams are big here and the opportunities are limitless. And I can't wait to see where I go."
She Launched One of Atlanta's First Entertainment Franchises
Prior to joining E! News, Francesca was a morning anchor for 11Alive, the local NBC news affiliate in Atlanta. With a passion for all things entertainment, she eventually presented the station's higher ups with a proposal: a first-of-its-kind entertainment franchise centered on Atlanta. Soon, The A-Scene was born.
"My bosses allowed me to soar and I took the opportunity to show my viewers all that the TV and film industry had to offer in Atlanta," Francesca recalled. "Being from there, it's a billion dollar industry and we have people coming in and out of town every single day shooting films and commercials. Literally, it's like a small Hollywood. So I knew that was a niche that hadn't been tapped into."
Her Dream Interviewee is Rihanna
Though no explanation is needed because, duh, it's Rihanna, Francesca wants to sit down with her because she remains extremely relatable, even after building a billion dollar empire.
She's Been an E! Devotee for More Than 15 Years
Francesca first became a fan of E! News when Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest were just getting their start with the network. "Honestly, that's probably one of the reasons I got into the entertainment news business, just watching them; the power and the presence they commanded on screen and how excited they made me as a viewer," she recalled.
She Once Scored a Rare Interview With Oprah Winfrey
Francesca's favorite celebrity interview moment took place at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. She had already interviewed the actor-director-writer-producer about the groundbreaking opening, so when it came time for her to speak to him again, she was in search of a new angle—and thanks to the star standing nearby, she got it.
The star? Oprah Winfrey.
"I was the only reporter on the carpet to have that moment where Tyler and Oprah were having this exchange and she was telling him how proud she was of him," Francesca recalled. "To see him light up on the carpet and to see that story of her saying 'This is my little baby brother!' I was able to create a moment."
She Is a Fan of Other Fans
A lot of celebrities wouldn't be where they are today without the support of their fans, so Francesca works extra hard to ask the questions they're dying to know the answers to. As she put it, "In my job as a storyteller, I get to kind of serve as an advocate for people who don't have the opportunity to talk to their favorite celeb or influencer, and I get to let these stars know exactly what their fans are thinking."