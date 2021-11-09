People's Choice Awards

Get a First Look at All the Miss USA Contestants in Their Swimsuit-Competition Outfits

See the 2021 Miss USA contestants in their swimwear ahead of the beauty pageant, which is airing live on Hulu and fyi on Nov. 29.

By Cydney Contreras Nov 09, 2021 11:26 PM
Asya Branch is preparing to pass down the crown.

On Monday, Nov. 29, the 2021 Miss USA winner will anoint the newest beauty queen at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa, Okla. As Asya recently wrote on Instagram, "One lucky lady's life will be forever changed on that night." 

But there's still quite a lot that needs to happen before judges can choose the next Miss USA. There's the swimsuit portion of the competition, then evening gowns and, most important, the interview. 

So far, there are no obvious frontrunners, but history is already being made. Kataluna Enriquez is representing Nevada this year, marking the first time an openly transgender contestant is competing in the pageant.

Kataluna previously told NPR that she has faced discrimination throughout her pageant experience but said, "When I was young, I always wanted to see someone on the Miss USA stage—someone like me. And it just happened to be that I was the person that I needed to make history."

"My win is not just a win for the trans community," Kataluna added. "It's a win for all women to be represented."

To see Kataluna and more Miss USA hopefuls model in the swimsuit portion, check out the gallery below!

Grant Foto
Miss Alabama

Alex Flanigan

Grant Foto
Miss Alaska

Madison Edwards

Grant Foto
Miss Arizona

Cassidy Jo Jacks

Grant Foto
Miss Arkansas

Stephanie Barber

Grant Foto
Miss California

Sabrina Lewis

Grant Foto
Miss Colorado

Olivia Lorenzo

Grant Foto
Miss Connecticut

Amanda Torchia

Grant Foto
Miss Delaware

Drew Sanclemente

Grant Foto
Miss District of Columbia

Sasha Perea

Grant Foto
Miss Florida

Ashley Bareto

Grant Foto
Miss Georgia

Cora Griffen

Grant Foto
Miss Hawaii

Allison Chu

Grant Foto
Miss Idaho

Katarina Schweitzer

Grant Foto
Miss Illinois

Sydni Bennett

Grant Foto
Miss Indiana

A'Niyah Birdsong

Grant Foto
Miss Iowa

Katie Wadman

Grant Foto
Miss Kansas

Gracie Hunt

Grant Foto
Miss Kentucky

Elle Smith

Grant Foto
Miss Louisiana

Tanya Crowe

Grant Foto
Miss Maine

VeronicaIris Bates

Grant Foto
Miss Maryland

Layilah Nasser

Grant Foto
Miss Massachusetts

Sarah de Souza

Grant Foto
Miss Michigan

Taylor Hale

Grant Foto
Miss Minnesota

Katarina Spasojevic

Grant Foto
Miss Mississippi

Bailey Anderson

Grant Foto
Miss Missouri

Joye Forrest

Grant Foto
Miss Montana

Jami Forseth

Grant Foto
Miss Nebraska

Erika Etzelmiller

Grant Foto
Miss Nevada

Kataluna Enriquez

Grant Foto
Miss New Hampshire

Taylor Fogg

