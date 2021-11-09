People's Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photos With Her "Cocos" Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez posted a sweet collection of photos that featured her reading Tale of A Tadpole to her twins, Max and Emme, now 13, on Instagram on Tuesday.

They grow up so fast!

Jennifer Lopez took a walk down memory lane on Tuesday, Nov. 9, by posting a sweet set of photos of her children, Max and Emme, from when they were little. The sleepy twins, who are now 13, could be seen dressed in pajamas and cuddled close to their mom as she read the children's book Tale of a Tadpole to them.

"Miss these moments … #Cocos #LuluAndMaxi #Throwback," Lopez captioned the post.

She followed up the post with two additional photos on her Instagram Story. The first featured Max and Emme channeling their mom's musical talents as they sang into a shared microphone, and another of her reading to them with a sticker that read, "Life is made of moments like this."

Last month, the Hustlers star and her family celebrated Halloween by attempting to make some delicious spooky treats together. In a video Lopez posted on Instagram, the family could be seen having impromptu dance breaks in their kitchen as they warmed up some chocolate in a pot.

When it came time to dip Oreo popsicles into their chocolate mix, however, the process didn't go quite as planned.

"This is not working!" Lopez said while laughing.

Max quickly added, "I knew that this was going to be a flop!"

Later that night, the family went trick-or-treating together in Malibu, Calif., with J.Lo's partner Ben Affleck and his family. "Ben and J.Lo were trick-or-treating with the boys, Sam and Max," an eyewitness told E! News. "The girls went in a different direction."

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children—Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9—with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who was also in attendance that night.

"They caravanned together to Malibu Colony, where Ben and his family trick-or-treat every year," the eyewitness added. "It was a planned family occasion."

