Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photos With Her "Cocos" Max and Emme

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Magical Night Out With the Kids

They grow up so fast!

Jennifer Lopez took a walk down memory lane on Tuesday, Nov. 9, by posting a sweet set of photos of her children, Max and Emme, from when they were little. The sleepy twins, who are now 13, could be seen dressed in pajamas and cuddled close to their mom as she read the children's book Tale of a Tadpole to them.

"Miss these moments … #Cocos #LuluAndMaxi #Throwback," Lopez captioned the post.

She followed up the post with two additional photos on her Instagram Story. The first featured Max and Emme channeling their mom's musical talents as they sang into a shared microphone, and another of her reading to them with a sticker that read, "Life is made of moments like this."

Last month, the Hustlers star and her family celebrated Halloween by attempting to make some delicious spooky treats together. In a video Lopez posted on Instagram, the family could be seen having impromptu dance breaks in their kitchen as they warmed up some chocolate in a pot.