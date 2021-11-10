Catherine O'Hara Loves Home Alone Just As Much As You Do

Watch : Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals: E! News Rewind

Turns out you're not the only one thirsty for more Home Alone each holiday season.

"I love it!" Catherine O'Hara (a.k.a. Kate McCallister) told E! News about being a part of so many families' holiday traditions. "Because I have my own and there's movies that I have to watch every Christmas." On her list: Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire's 1942 classic Holiday Inn, which introduced the world to Irving Berlin's "White Christmas", A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, It's a Wonderful Life and, yes, Home Alone, of which she joked, "Oh yeah, have to force my kids to watch that."

Which is why it was an easy yes when the team at Chase approached her about recreating one of the 1990 classic's most iconic moments with brand spokesman Kevin Hart.

The concept: Hart gets so wrapped up in Chase Freedom Unlimited's accelerated earn benefits that get him 1.5 percent back on everyday purchases that he wanders off and a frantically searching O'Hara is forced to yell, you guessed it, "KEVINNNNNN!!!"