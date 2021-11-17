Martha Stewart's Gift Picks Under $100 Will Turn Your House Into a Winter Wonderland

We interviewed Martha Stewart because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Martha's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As a professional chef, decorator and homemaker, Martha Stewart has an abundance of great gift ideas.
And as celebrations begin to safely come back, the best-selling author wants to help readers make it an extra special holiday season.
"With more families having larger gatherings this year, decorating one's home and creating delicious menus requires lots of advanced planning and shopping—far in advance of the holidays (remember the supply chain problems and shortages)," Martha explained. "Martha.com has many wonderful products to help you plan, create and entertain."
In between her busy schedule, Martha spotlighted some of her favorite presents. From ornaments and clothing to must-have kitchen appliances and trees, there is sure to be something for even the trickiest person on your gift list below.
Jeweled Snowflake, Set of 6
Elevate your home this holiday season with six bedazzled snowflakes. These ornaments, decorated with rhinestones and beads, can be made into a garland, hung around the house or displayed on your tree. You get to choose if you want these glamorous snowflakes in silver or in gold.
Short Sleeve Quilted Down Puffer Vest with Faux Fur Collar
Lavishly comfortable and effortlessly warm, this short-sleeve puffer vest is the perfect gift to keep the style icon in your life looking good all winter long.
LED Pre-Lit Glitter and Pearl Greenery Wreath
Welcome the holidays in by decorating your front door with this cheerful, LED glitter and pearl wreath. This wreath encompasses everything we love about the winter from its snow-flecked leaves to glistening acorns.
Flameless Tree Candles, Set of 2
Bring a little bit of the outdoors in, but without the cold! These flameless tree candles add just the right amount of sparkle and warmth into any room. For this holiday season, choose between a green or gold finish to light up your home.
Highbrook Jadeite Ruffle Cake Stand
We know you work just as hard as Martha does on all your holiday goodies, so show them off in style with this elegant, jade-colored cake stand.
Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, 5 Quart
This timeless Dutch oven gets a fresh twist in Martha's signature blue color that is sure to brighten up your kitchen. We can almost hear your winter soups bubbling and crusty loaves of bread baking in this cookware staple.
Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season
Make sure that every dessert you're creating this holiday season is the talk of the town with this dessert cookbook. Martha's Fruit Desserts cookbook has more than 100 recipes to choose from. If you're fast enough to be one of the first 100 purchasers, your copy will be signed by Martha.
The Holiday Collection - No.44 Bellocq Christmas and No.42 Little Dickens
Nothing beats cozying up under a blanket with a hot drink in the wintertime. This pair of Bellocq Christmas and Little Dickens teas will put anyone in the holiday spirit with notes of vanilla, star anise, chocolate, and rose.
LED Pre-Lit Downswept Flocked Potted Pearl Tree
Spruce up any entryway or forgotten corner in your home with these delicate trees that look freshly frosted. Forget the hassle of buying lights because these trees have battery-operated, cordless LED lights that emit a cozy atmosphere wherever you put them.
Ruxton 14-Piece Cutlery Set with Ashwood Block
As a chef, Martha knows that knives are a cook's best friend. The 14-piece cutlery set is the perfect gift for the chef in your life and will aid in their future food preparations. Alongside the various cutlery items, an ash wood block is also included to store and keep the knives at peak condition.
Organic Cotton Solid Sheet Set & Pillowcases
Help your loved ones sleep soundly with this sustainably produced, organic cotton sheet set and pillowcases. They will be able to sleep deeply in the comfort of doing good and feeling good.
Baking Spices Set
Use these spices sourced from around the world in your favorite baked goods this holiday season. The assortment includes allspice, anise, Vietnamese cinnamon, clove, ginger, nutmeg, mace, poppyseed and lemon peel—all of which were curated by La Boite and the Martha Stewart culinary team.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo