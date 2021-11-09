See will.i.am Get Hilariously Side-Tracked in This Masked Singer Sneak Peek

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

Looks like it's going to be double the fun on the next Masked Singer.

The Nov. 10 episode of the Fox singing competition will showcase not one, but two characters being unmasked during the Group A semifinals. Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am joins the show as a guest panelist, but seems more prone to storytelling then figuring out who is who in the competition. The sneak peak, which is exclusive to E! News, starts off with the panelists going over a clue about the Bull that involves the word "ring."

will.i.am looks at host Nick Cannon standing before the audience and thinks out loud, "him in a ring." Following the singer's thought process, panelist Ken Jeong comments, "Chicago Bulls ring!"

While it may be Michael Jordan beneath the costume, panelist Robin Thicke jumps in with another possible sports-centric guess. "Oh, Super Bowl halftime show," he throws in.

Despite feeling confident before, will.i.am pivots his guess, and gets a little side-tracked in the process.