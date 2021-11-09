People's Choice Awards

See will.i.am Get Hilariously Side-Tracked in This Masked Singer Sneak Peek

In this exclusive sneak peek from the Nov. 10 episode of The Masked Singer, guest panelist will.i.am tries to figure out who is inside the Bull costume.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 09, 2021 10:26 PM
Looks like it's going to be double the fun on the next Masked Singer.

The Nov. 10 episode of the Fox singing competition will showcase not one, but two characters being unmasked during the Group A semifinals. Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am joins the show as a guest panelist, but seems more prone to storytelling then figuring out who is who in the competition. The sneak peak, which is exclusive to E! News, starts off with the panelists going over a clue about the Bull that involves the word "ring."

will.i.am looks at host Nick Cannon standing before the audience and thinks out loud, "him in a ring." Following the singer's thought process, panelist Ken Jeong comments, "Chicago Bulls ring!"

While it may be Michael Jordan beneath the costume, panelist Robin Thicke jumps in with another possible sports-centric guess. "Oh, Super Bowl halftime show," he throws in.

Despite feeling confident before, will.i.am pivots his guess, and gets a little side-tracked in the process.

"I got a ring for Christmas two years ago," he quips amid the guessing. "Somebody broke into my car and stole that bitch!"

The entire panel, which also includes Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, bursts out into laughter, with Nick chiming in, "You fit in perfectly on this show."

Ken clearly agrees, as he states with glee, "Yeah, I love it. I love it."

Season six contestants boast a combined 27 Grammy wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy Nominations and two Super Bowl appearances. Most recently, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and June "Mama June" Shannon were revealed to be the Beach Ball. So it's safe to say we're eager to find out who the Bull is!

While we wait for the next Masked Singer reveal, get a taste of will.i.am's guest panelist role in the exclusive clip above.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox.

