Married at First Sight's Zack and Michaela Turn Decision Day Into a Guessing Game

Buckle your seat belts, because Married at First Sight's finale turned out to be a very bumpy journey.
On the Nov. 10 episode of Lifetime's reality show, five couples met up with Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles to answer the all-important question: Would you like to stay married or get a divorce?
For eight weeks, the couples participated in the unique social experiment in which strangers who've been matched by the experts wed moments after laying eyes on each other for the first time. So how did the couples do in Houston? Let's just say not everyone got their happy ending.
When Michaela, 30, and Zack, 27, appeared in front of the experts, viewers were expecting the two to quickly call it quits. After all, the pair was part of some of the most explosive fights of the season.
But to the surprise of some, Michaela appeared hopeful that the relationship could work. "I want to stay married," she said. "I want to see what the future looks like for us."
Zack wasn't quite as decisive. "I want to get a divorce but it's not a bad thing," he shared. "When I say I want to get a divorce, I want to divorce from the last eight weeks we experienced."
When Michaela (and the unimpressed experts) pushed for a more concrete answer, Zack tried (and failed) to make things clearer.
"I'm not rejecting you," he said. "I'm not going to change my actions towards you. I still want to see where this goes. None of that is changing but I have to say I want a divorce."
Ultimately, Michaela wasn't buying it and made it clear the relationship is over. "I hear that when we get up and walk out of here, you're a man who wants a divorce from his wife," she said. "And I'm a woman who wanted to continue to fight for her marriage."
For hopeless romantics watching, the season finale wasn't all filled with breakups. Two couples agreed to stay married while others chose to call it quits. Keep scrolling to see where everyone stands.
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.