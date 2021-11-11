People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Married at First Sight's Zack and Michaela Turn Decision Day Into a Guessing Game

In the season finale of Married at First Sight, five couples reveal to the experts whether they plan to stay married or get a divorce.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 11, 2021 3:15 AMTags
TVReality TVCelebritiesEntertainmentMarried at First Sight
Watch: "Married at First Sight": Zack Threatens to Divorce Michaela

Buckle your seat belts, because Married at First Sight's finale turned out to be a very bumpy journey.

On the Nov. 10 episode of Lifetime's reality show, five couples met up with Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles to answer the all-important question: Would you like to stay married or get a divorce?

For eight weeks, the couples participated in the unique social experiment in which strangers who've been matched by the experts wed moments after laying eyes on each other for the first time. So how did the couples do in Houston? Let's just say not everyone got their happy ending.

When Michaela, 30, and Zack, 27, appeared in front of the experts, viewers were expecting the two to quickly call it quits. After all, the pair was part of some of the most explosive fights of the season.

But to the surprise of some, Michaela appeared hopeful that the relationship could work. "I want to stay married," she said. "I want to see what the future looks like for us."

photos
Married at First Sight Season 13 Cast

Zack wasn't quite as decisive. "I want to get a divorce but it's not a bad thing," he shared. "When I say I want to get a divorce, I want to divorce from the last eight weeks we experienced."

Amber Charles / Amber Charles Photography

When Michaela (and the unimpressed experts) pushed for a more concrete answer, Zack tried (and failed) to make things clearer.

"I'm not rejecting you," he said. "I'm not going to change my actions towards you. I still want to see where this goes. None of that is changing but I have to say I want a divorce."

Ultimately, Michaela wasn't buying it and made it clear the relationship is over. "I hear that when we get up and walk out of here, you're a man who wants a divorce from his wife," she said. "And I'm a woman who wanted to continue to fight for her marriage."

Trending Stories

1
Update!

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Proves to Be a Wild Ride

3

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

For hopeless romantics watching, the season finale wasn't all filled with breakups. Two couples agreed to stay married while others chose to call it quits. Keep scrolling to see where everyone stands.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

FYI
Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years

A+E Networks
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

A+E Networks
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

A+E Networks
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Proud Parents 

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's former marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 10 months of marriage

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing 

Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Parents to Baby Boy

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

Belinda Green
Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorcing

photos
View More Photos From Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Trending Stories

1
Update!

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Proves to Be a Wild Ride

3

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

4

Bow Down to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

5

Catelynn Lowell's Reunion With Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears

Latest News

Update!

CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Proves to Be a Wild Ride

See Andy Cohen's Shock When Nick Cannon Reveals "Favorite Baby Mama"

Go Behind the Scenes of The Bradshaw Bunch's Pregnancy Reveal

Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrities Behind Jester and Pepper

Why So Many Celebrities Love BaubleBar Accessories

See the It's Always Sunny Gang Head to Ireland in New Trailer