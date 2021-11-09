14 Face Oils to Help Your Skin Thrive During the Winter

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When Hailey Bieber revealed in her skincare breakdown that if she doesn't go to bed looking like a "glazed donut" then she's not doing it right, we felt that.

One way that we like to go ensure we are looking like a shiny, glazed donut is by topping off our routine with a glow-inducing face oil, especially during the colder months. While toners, serums and moisturizers are essential to helping your skin thrive, we credit face oils with being arguably the most important part of our skincare routine. They are so underrated in terms of what they can do in such a short amount of time!

In addition to helping your skin stay hydrated and plump, they can help with other concerns like breakouts, uneven texture, hyperpigmentation and so much more. When we started incorporating face oils such as the Ordinary's Rose Hip Oil into our routine a few years ago, we almost instantly saw our skin change for the better.

While everyone's skin is different, we truly believe in the power of face oils regardless of the season. Below, we rounded up the face oils we've tried and love, so you too, can reach glazed donut status before your head touches your pillow.