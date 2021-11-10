Terry Bradshaw Has the Best Reaction to Daughter Erin's Pregnancy on The Bradshaw Bunch

Watch : Erin Bradshaw's AMAZING Pregnancy Reveal to Family

Touchdown!

Erin Bradshaw has some exciting news to announce on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch! As she tells her siblings and dad Terry Bradshaw in this sneak peek clip, she and her husband Scott Weiss "have a new addition to the family."

Terry's been vocal about wanting more grandchildren, so it's no surprise that he's immediately thrilled. However, Erin's not talking about a baby (yet!).

Cue Scott bringing out an adorable puppy named Tito.

"We came all the way here for a f--king puppy?" Terry hilariously says in a confessional before telling Erin and Scott, "I'll tell you what I look forward to: When you invite me over here and say, 'Bingo. Got one in the oven.'"

Lucky for him, the couple then brings out their other dog, who just so happens to be wearing a baby bib that says "Big Brother."

Terry doesn't react, though.

"He didn't get it," Scott whispers to Erin.