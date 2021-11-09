Search Party's Upcoming Fifth Season Will Be Its Last

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

It's time to bring an end to the Search Party.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, HBO Max announced that the dark comedy's upcoming fifth season will be its last. But before you break into full-body hives like Elliott (John Early), the streamer did have some good news to share: The 10-episode final season will debut soon, on Jan. 7, 2022.

Since its debut on TBS in November 2016, Search Party has built a cult following thanks to its bitingly hilarious satire about self-absorbed millennials. The series moved to HBO Max for its third and fourth seasons.

The series, which moved to HBO Max for its third and fourth seasons, centers around a New York City-based friend group, including Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat), Drew Gardner (John Reynolds), Elliott Goss (Early) and Portia Davenport (Meredith Hagner), who decide to search for a college acquaintance who's gone missing.

The gang's search doesn't go according to plan, as Dory and company eventually find themselves as the central figures in a murder trial. Oh, and we should mention that Dory even gets kidnapped and almost dies at one point.