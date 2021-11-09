People's Choice Awards

Search Party's Upcoming Fifth Season Will Be Its Last

Dory and company's search will come to an end after Search Party's season five airs in 2022. Find out all of the details, including the premiere date, here.

It's time to bring an end to the Search Party.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, HBO Max announced that the dark comedy's upcoming fifth season will be its last. But before you break into full-body hives like Elliott (John Early), the streamer did have some good news to share: The 10-episode final season will debut soon, on Jan. 7, 2022.

Since its debut on TBS in November 2016, Search Party has built a cult following thanks to its bitingly hilarious satire about self-absorbed millennials. The series moved to HBO Max for its third and fourth seasons.

The series, which moved to HBO Max for its third and fourth seasons, centers around a New York City-based friend group, including Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat), Drew Gardner (John Reynolds), Elliott Goss (Early) and Portia Davenport (Meredith Hagner), who decide to search for a college acquaintance who's gone missing.

The gang's search doesn't go according to plan, as Dory and company eventually find themselves as the central figures in a murder trial. Oh, and we should mention that Dory even gets kidnapped and almost dies at one point.

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

So what wild antics can we expect from the final chapter? "Dory enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) on the other side of her near-death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia, Elliott and Drew into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey," according to HBO Max.

We also have an amazing list of guest stars to look out for, including Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur and more. Fans of Search Party's Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty will be happy, as the actors are reprising their respective roles of Marc and Chantal for season five.

We'll be searching for any and all updates about the final season, so be sure to circle back for news here.

Apple TV+
Dickinson (AppleTV+) - Nov. 5

Hailee Steinfeld takes her final bow as Emily Dickinson in the third and final season of AppleTV+'s Dickinson. 

Apple TV +
Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (AppleTV+) - Nov. 5

Jack McBrayer teams up with children's author Angela C. Santomero to teach kids about kindness, empathy and imagination in AppleTV+'s Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, premiering Nov. 5.  

Nadav Kander/BBCS/UK TV/AMC
Ragdoll (AMC+) - Nov. 11

Lucy Hale, Thalissa Teixeria and Henry Lloyd-Hughes star as detectives in the AMC+ series Ragdoll, based on a horror novel by Daniel Cole. The "ragdoll" has been made using the limbs of six people's bodies, and as the Ragdoll Killer hunts more victims, the trio of British police will have to stop him. 

Jessica Brooks/HBO Max
The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max) - Nov. 18

A group of friends navigate sororities, sex and yes, raunchy drunken nights in the highly-anticipated HBO Max series from Mindy Kaling, premiering Nov. 18. 

Apple TV +
Harriet the Spy (AppleTV+) - Nov. 19

Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the 1960s-set animated series stars Beanie Feldstein as journalist-turned-kid detective Harriet, and Jane Lynch voices her nanny. 

HBO Max
12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max) - Nov. 25

Three new singles seek out someone special to bring home for the holidays in HBO Max's 12 Dates of Christmasreturning for season two on Nov. 25. 

ABC/Prashant Gupta
Abbott Elementary (ABC) - Dec. 7

A comedy series with a stark message, Abbott Elementary centers on a public elementary school in Philadelphia that is struggling due to budget cuts. 

Greg Gayne/NBC
American Auto (NBC) - Dec. 13

The creators of Superstore unveil a new workplace comedy about the Detroit automobile industry on Dec. 13, starring Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz and Michael B. Washington

Justin Lubin/NBC
Grand Crew (NBC) - Dec. 14

Set in Los Angeles, Grand Crew follows a group of friends who go to their favorite bar to "wine down" after a long day at work. The team behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres this comedy on Dec. 14, with Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart leading the ensemble cast. 

The CW
Dynasty (The CW) - Dec. 20

Dynasty kicks off season five on The CW right before Christmas on Dec. 20. 

Netflix
Emily in Paris (Netflix) - Dec. 22

Say bonjour to season two of Emily in Paris, premiering on Netflix on Dec. 22. 

Disney+
The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+) - Dec. 29

Disney+'s newest Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, will premiere before the New Year: Dec. 29, to be exact.

Courtesy HGTV
Home Town (HGTV) - Jan. 2

Erin Napier and Ben Napier continue to transform their Home Town with the season three premiere on Sunday, Jan. 2. 

FOX
Next Level Chef (FOX) - Jan. 2

Gordon RamsayNyesha Arrington and Richard Blais recruit a group of chefs to compete for a $250,000 grand prize. From line cooks to culinary social media stars, find out who will be crowned the new foodie superstar as Next Level Chef premieres on Jan. 2.

 

 

 

Instagram/Clayton Echard
The Bachelor (ABC) - Jan. 3

New Year, new Bachelor! After competing for Michelle Young's heart on The BacheloretteClayton Echard will take over as The Bachelor starting Monday, Jan. 3. 

Fox
9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX) - Jan. 3

Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler are back for season three of 9-1-1: Lone Star, premiering Monday, Jan. 3 on FOX. 

ABC/Richard Cartwright
Black-ish (ABC) - Jan. 4

Black-ish starts its final season on Tuesday, Jan. 4. 

ABC/Gavin Bond
Queens (ABC) - Jan. 4

Keep rocking with fictional girl group Queens as the season returns Jan. 4, featuring very real pop stars Eve and Brandy, as well as Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez

HGTV
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia) - Jan. 5

Chip and Joanna Gaines kick off their new Magnolia Network series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, on Wednesday, Jan. 5. 

ABC
The Goldbergs (ABC) - Jan. 5

Everyone's favorite overbearing family is back as The Goldbergs returns Wednesday, Jan. 5. 

ABC
The Wonder Years (ABC) - Jan. 5

A nostalgic trip down memory lane lands us at re-imagining of The Wonder Years, premiering on Jan. 5. 

ABC
The Conners (ABC) - Jan. 5

Family sitcom The Conners comes back on Wednesday, Jan. 5. 

ABC
Home Economics (ABC) - Jan. 5

Topher Grace leads the ensemble comedy cast behind Home Economics, swinging into the New Year on Jan. 5. 

ABC/Matt Sayles
Women of the Movement (ABC) - Jan. 6

The ABC historical fiction miniseries follows the women behind the Civil Rights Movement, premiering Jan. 6. 

The CW
Nancy Drew (The CW) - Jan. 7

Nancy Drew has its mid-season return on Jan. 7. 

Jon Pack/HBO Max
Search Party (HBO Max) - Jan. 7

The fifth and final season of Search Party will premiere Jan. 7 on HBO Max.

Fox
Call Me Kat (FOX) - Jan. 9

Mayim Bialik is back in Call Me Kat, with season two premiering on Thursday, Jan. 9. 

Joe Viles/FOX
Pivoting (FOX) - Jan. 9

Three women (Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q) truly YOLO following the death of their childhood pal. Pivoting premieres on Jan. 9. 

 

HBO
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max) - Jan. 9

Praise be, The Righteous Gemstones is back! Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine return as the eccentric religious family for season two, airing Sunday, Jan. 9.

The CW
Superman & Lois (The CW) - Jan. 11

It's a bird, it's a plan, it's a season two premiere! Superman & Lois returns to The CW on Jan. 11. 

photos
View More Photos From Winter TV Premiere Dates

