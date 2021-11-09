People's Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski has officially entered the chat to chime in about all the buzz surrounding Pete Davidson. See what the model has to say about the actor's magnetism.

Watch: Dr. Phil EXPLAINS Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson!

Pete Davidson just has it.
 
The 27-year-old actor has been the talk of the town in recent weeks after he was spotted hanging out with Kim Kardashian. While many fans are wondering just what the actor's secret is—he's been previously linked to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor—for model Emily Ratajkowski, there's really no mystery there.
 
According to Emily, who worked alongside the Saturday Night Live star for a campaign shoot back in September, Pete is "super charming."
 
"He's a professional," Emily said during her Nov. 8 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "First of all, you should know that about Pete." 

When host Seth Meyers jokingly asked Emily her thoughts on being around guys on set who aren't models, she was quick to point out that he doesn't not look like a model. "Pete—he's got the height," she said, adding, "Obviously women find him very attractive."

"Guys are like, ‘Wow. What's that guy got?,'" she continued. "And I'm like, I mean, he seems super charming. He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!" And not to mention, as Emily pointed out, he has a "super great relationship with his mom."

Emily's thoughts echo those of many, including writer Kristen Mulrooney, who on Nov. 1 tweeted, "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality."

 

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal Family.)

